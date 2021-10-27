        <
        >

          Atlanta Braves fill Charlie Morton's roster spot with Tucker Davidson

          play
          How big a loss is Charlie Morton for the Braves? (1:17)

          Tim Kurkjian marvels at Charlie Morton's ability to pitch with a broken leg, and speculates how the Braves will adjust their rotation to deal with his absence for the remainder of the World Series. (1:17)

          3:33 PM ET
          • Associated Press

          Left-hander Tucker Davidson has replaced injured pitcher Charlie Morton on the Atlanta Braves' World Series roster.

          Major League Baseball announced the move before Game 2 between the Braves and Houston Astros on Wednesday night.

          Morton suffered a broken right fibula after he was struck on the lower right leg by Yuli Gurriel's 102-mph comebacker in the second inning of Atlanta's 6-2 win in Game 1 on Tuesday. Morton initially stayed in the game, but exited in the third inning.

          Morton will be sidelined until spring training.

          The 25-year-old Davidson had a 3.60 ERA in four big league starts this season, all in May and June, after making his debut in the majors in 2020. He was 2-2 with a 1.17 ERA in four starts at Triple-A Gwinnett, making his last appearance on Oct. 3. He missed much of the season with left forearm inflammation.

          Davidson has not appeared in any major league postseason games.