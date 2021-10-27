Tim Kurkjian marvels at Charlie Morton's ability to pitch with a broken leg, and speculates how the Braves will adjust their rotation to deal with his absence for the remainder of the World Series. (1:17)

How big a loss is Charlie Morton for the Braves? (1:17)

Left-hander Tucker Davidson has replaced injured pitcher Charlie Morton on the Atlanta Braves' World Series roster.

Major League Baseball announced the move before Game 2 between the Braves and Houston Astros on Wednesday night.

Morton suffered a broken right fibula after he was struck on the lower right leg by Yuli Gurriel's 102-mph comebacker in the second inning of Atlanta's 6-2 win in Game 1 on Tuesday. Morton initially stayed in the game, but exited in the third inning.