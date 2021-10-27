The Braves start fast in Game 1 of the World Series and don't look back en route to a 6-2 win over the Astros. (2:57)

HOUSTON -- The Atlanta Braves' 6-2 victory over the Houston Astros in Game 1 of the World Series on Tuesday drew an average of 10,811,000 viewers on Fox, up 17.5% from the record low of 9,195,000 for the Los Angeles Dodgers' opening 8-3 win over the Tampa Bay Rays last year.

The Braves-Astros number was the second-lowest total to start a Series.

Fox said Tuesday night's game averaged 11,077,000 viewers combined for Fox, Fox Deportes for Spanish-language coverage and Fox's streaming apps. The game was the most-streamed World Series opener at 273,619, an increase of 82%.

Before last year, the low for a Game 1 had been the San Francisco Giants' 7-1 win over the Kansas City Royals on Oct. 21, 2014, viewed by an average of 12,191,000 on a Tuesday night.

Last year's Series, played at the neutral site of Arlington, Texas, because of the pandemic, received an average television rating 32% below the previous World Series low. The six games on Fox last year averaged a 5.2 rating, 12 share and 9,785,000 viewers, according to Nielsen Media Research. The previous low was a 7.6 rating, 12 share and 12,660,000 viewers for the Giants' four-game sweep of the Detroit Tigers in 2012.