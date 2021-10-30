The Astros score four in the second, and Jose Altuve adds a home run to level the series at one game apiece. (2:49)

The 2021 World Series is tied 1-1 after the Atlanta Braves and Houston Astros traded blowout wins in Houston. The series shifts to Atlanta for Games 3, 4, and 5. Game 3 is Friday night. Luis Garcia gets the start for Houston and will face Atlanta's Ian Anderson.

In Game 2, the Astros jumped out to a big lead and never looked back. Second baseman Jose Altuve hit his 22nd postseason home run, bringing him to No. 2 all-time. Astros starter Jose Urquidy struck out seven to get the win.

After two games, what do we know? Astros star Alex Bregman has gone hitless so far. The Braves' pitching staff will need solid outings to replace the production of Charlie Morton, who was injured in Game 1.

What's next? Anderson facing Astros shortstop Carlos Correa will be big in Game 3. Correa mashes changeups (1.066 OPS this season against the pitch) and Anderson throws a lot of them. That pitch could turn Game 3.

According to ESPN Stats & Information, in a tied World Series the winner of Game 3 has gone on to win the championship 69% of the time.

Read more: Who has the best skills in the World Series

Here's the best plays and moments from Game 3:

Honoring an icon

Before first pitch, Atlanta honored legendary Hall of Famer Hank Aaron with a tribute ahead of Game 3. Aaron's widow, Billye Aaron, stood on the field, received a standing ovation and teared up from the crowd's reaction. Hank Aaron Jr. threw out the first pitch, which was caught by Freddie Freeman, the winner of the 2020 Hank Aaron award. Astros manager Dusty Baker, who was on deck when Aaron hit his record-breaking 715th homer in 1974, joined the family on the mound and gave hugs to Hank Jr. and the rest of Aaron's kids, Gaile, Dorinda and Lary.

The family of the legendary Hank Aaron was honored before #WorldSeries Game 3, along with a first pitch by Hank Aaron Jr.



What a moment. pic.twitter.com/drl3nSv0pG — MLB (@MLB) October 30, 2021

Super Rosario

Atlanta outfielder Eddie Rosario wants to channel his inner Mario in the remaining World Series games.

In a collaboration between Stadium Custom Kicks and Chandler Bats, Rosario will use this "Super Rosario'' themed bat in homage to the iconic Nintendo character. While Rosario can use the bat only during batting practice due to MLB rules, the stick features a striking design with nods to the original 1983 game, including Goombas, pipes, bricks and Piranha Plants. The bat handle is adorned with the words "Super Rosario" in the game's font, and the bat also features a cartoon of Rosario dressed as Mario and a Puerto Rican flag. Rosario also received "Super Rosario" custom-painted cleats, which he can wear in games.

Atlanta outfielder Eddie Rosario will be using this Mario-themed "Super Rosario" painted bat - a collaboration between @stadiumck and Chandler Bats - during BP at the World Series pic.twitter.com/5luYTeY4xH — Joon Lee 이준엽 (@joonlee) October 29, 2021

Seeing red

The Braves will be busting out the red jersey Friday night and Atlanta legend/Superstation god Dale Murphy is here for it.

Atlanta record producer, executive and rapper is also in the spirit.

Fans with a porpoise

Braves by a million if these sea creatures have anything to say about it.