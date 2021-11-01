Despite not hitting a single home run, the Astros stack up 9 runs in their Game 5 win over the Astros to send the series back to Houston. (2:53)

ATLANTA - The Atlanta Braves had a plan. With a 5-4 lead and an open base to work with in the top of the fifth inning of World Series Game 5, they figured they could get out of a jam by intentionally walking No. 7 hitter Alex Bregman to get to the Houston Astros' light-hitting catcher.

But Martin Maldonado had a plan, too.

Maldonado entered the night hitting just .167 in the series, which is actually about 100 points higher than he hit in the first two rounds of this postseason. He's considered the only weak link in the Astros' lineup -- or at least he was until Sunday night.

The intentional walk loaded the bases with two outs and hard-throwing Braves left-hander A.J. Minter on the mound. Before entering the batter's box, Maldonado turned to Astros hitting coach Alex Cintron in the dugout.

"He asked, 'What do you think of me getting on top of the plate?" Cintron told ESPN after the Astros' 9-5 win. "I said that's a good idea. That way you can see the cutter up and recognize it earlier."

But something else happened as the right-handed Maldonado got ready just inches from the plate.

"I think it did throw him off," Maldonado said of his at-bat against Minter. "His cutter is nasty. If you're off the plate, you give him more room to throw that cutter for strikes."

Instead, Minter threw two straight balls to start the at-bat. Tensions began to rise in sold-out Truist Park.

"Did you guys notice how close he was to the plate on the bat against Minter?" shortstop Carlos Correa said to reporters afterward. "You guys notice? That was sick."

Maldonado then watched a fastball he had no intention of offering at cross the middle of home plate for strike one.

"He wasn't going to swing 2-0, but he was ready to swing 2-1, but he got another cutter," Cintron said.