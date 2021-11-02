LAS VEGAS -- The Oakland Athletics sent a survey via email Monday to fans of their Triple-A affiliate team in Las Vegas to gauge whether an MLB team would get support in Southern Nevada.

The A's have been open about their interest in potentially moving to Las Vegas.

Among the questions in the 10-minute online survey, takers were asked:

*To characterize their overall attitude toward the A's potential relocation to the city and the construction of a new ballpark.

*To classify how extra visits from the A's fellow American League West teams -- the Houston Astros, Los Angeles Angels, Seattle Mariners and Texas Rangers -- would affect their likelihood to attend games.

*To select whether they would prefer an open-air ballpark, one with a retractable roof or one that is fully enclosed.

*To rate how locating the park in an area outside the Las Vegas Strip would affect their willingness to attend games.

*To characterize their interest in purchasing tickets.

While A's president Dave Kaval and other team officials have toured Las Vegas several times since May and are expected to list finalists for a potential $1 billion stadium there, the team is also looking at a potential waterfront stadium in Oakland.

What an incredible project! Design Review Board meeting of the City of Oakland! @Athletics Howard Terminal or Bust! pic.twitter.com/DJLmTR9yQQ — Dave Kaval (@DaveKaval) September 8, 2021

The survey went out the same day Bob Melvin, who had won the most games in Oakland franchise history and had been the A's manager since 2011, was introduced as the San Diego Padres' new manager.