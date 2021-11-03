Atlanta Braves general manager Alex Anthopoulos did not attend the team's World Series-clinching Game 6 victory in Houston on Tuesday night after testing positive for COVID-19, he told ESPN's Buster Olney.

Anthopoulos, who tested positive on Saturday, told Olney he did not reveal the news until after Tuesday's win because he didn't want to be a distraction.

"I wanted to keep it quiet to not take any chance that I would be a distraction before the end of the series," Anthopoulos told Olney via text. "I'm totally fine. I watched with the whole family at home. Very happy."

Anthopoulos also said he thinks he will be able to attend the team's championship parade on Friday.

Anthopoulos' in-season moves played a major factor in the team's title victory. Two of his biggest acquisitions came at the deadline: Eddie Rosario, whom the Braves acquired from the Cleveland Indians, won NLCS MVP honors, while Jorge Soler, who came over from the Kansas City Royals, was World Series MVP.

The Braves are the first team to have the league championship MVP and World Series MVP play for a different team in the same season.