2021-22 MLB free agency, offseason trade news and hot stove updates

The 2021 World Series is in the books, with the Atlanta Braves triumphing over the Houston Astros in six games. Now, it's 2021-22 MLB offseason time for all 30 teams, with trades to be made, extensions to consider, and free-agency decisions charting the courses of players and teams alike looming. Some of the biggest names in the sport will be wearing different jerseys once the end of March 2022 rolls around.

What does each team need to do to win a World Series? How do the available free agents stack up? Which teams are about to make blockbuster trades? We've got all the latest news, rumors and analysis right here.

Key dates to know

Nov. 7: Deadline for teams to tender qualifying offers to eligible free agents.

Nov. 7: Free agency begins (first day that free agents can sign with any team).

Nov. 9: GM meetings in Carlsbad, California.

Nov. 17: Deadline for free agents to accept or reject qualifying offers.

Dec. 1: Non-tender deadline.

Dec 1: The collective bargaining agreement expires at 11:59 p.m. ET.

Dec 6-9: Winter meetings in Orlando, Florida.

Jan 14: Deadline for teams/arbitration-eligible players to exchange salary figures.

Jan 31: Arbitration hearings begin.

Offseason questions for playoff teams (ESPN+)

National League

Will the Braves re-sign Freddie Freeman?

How much of the star-studded Dodgers roster will return next season?

Is Kris Bryant going back to the Giants?

How can the Brewers make their offense worthy of October?

Does the Cardinals' rotation stack up for 2022?

American League

What's next for the Astros after their World Series loss?

Should the Red Sox go for a big free-agent signing?

Is Tony La Russa the right manager for the White Sox?

Do the Rays need another power bat to bring home a title?

Should the Yankees move on from Gary Sanchez?

Other teams

The No. 1 question for each team that didn't make the playoffs

Notable free agents

Javier Baez, SS, Mets

Brandon Belt, 1B, Giants

Kris Bryant, 3B, Giants

Nick Castellanos, RF, Reds

Michael Conforto, RF, Mets

Carlos Correa, SS, Astros

Freddie Freeman, 1B, Braves

Kevin Gausman, SP, Giants

Clayton Kershaw, SP, Dodgers

Starling Marte, CF, Athletics

Robbie Ray, SP, Blue Jays

Anthony Rizzo, 1B, Yankees

Kyle Schwarber, OF/1B, Red Sox

Max Scherzer, SP, Dodgers

Corey Seager, SS, Dodgers

Marcus Semien, SS/2B, Blue Jays

Trevor Story, SS, Rockies

Marcus Stroman, SP, Mets

Noah Syndergaard, SP, Mets

Justin Verlander, SP, Astros