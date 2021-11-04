        <
          Philadelphia Phillies decline 2022 club options on Odubel Herrera, Andrew McCutchen

          8:46 PM ET
          • Associated Press

          PHILADELPHIA -- - The Philadelphia Phillies declined club options for next season on outfielders Odubel Herrera and Andrew McCutchen on Wednesday.

          McCutchen, signed as a free agent in December 2018, hit .237 with 47 homers and 143 RBIs in three seasons in Philadelphia. He is a free agent.

          Herrera hit .274 in six seasons with the Phillies. Herrera, who made the All-Star team in 2016, was suspended for the remainder of the 2019 season following a domestic assault incident with his girlfriend in May.