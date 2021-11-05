CHICAGO -- The Chicago Cubs picked up left-hander Wade Miley off waivers from the Cincinnati Reds on Friday, the team announced.

Miley, 34, went 12-7 with a 3.37 ERA in 2021, his second season with the Reds. He's set to make $10 million via a contract option for the 2022 season.

Miley has pitched for seven teams in his 11-year career, including helping the Milwaukee Brewers reach the postseason in 2018, the Houston Astros do so in 2019 and the Reds achieve that feat in 2020.

The Cubs have openings in their rotation after the departure of Jake Arrieta in August and with right-hander Zach Davies a free agent.

Miley is known as a good clubhouse leader for other pitchers. The Cubs have a young staff outside of veteran Kyle Hendricks.

The Reds saved a $1 million buyout by having Miley claimed on waivers instead of releasing him. The deadline to pick up contract options for 2022 is Saturday.