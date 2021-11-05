Take a look at the solid moves the Braves made before the trade deadline to acquire enough firepower to run the gauntlet and emerge as World Series champions. (2:35)

The Atlanta Braves have probably not stopped celebrating since late Tuesday night when they won the 2021 World Series. After beating the Houston Astros in five games, the Braves got to celebrate with their fans on Friday.

The parade route took the Braves through downtown Atlanta, then the team headed to Cobb County, where Truist Park, the Braves' home park, is located.

There were beers, fun hats, Big Boi and Joc Pederson with pearls (of course). Blooper, the team's mascot, loving life, and the World Series trophy traveling in the open air on a highway.

As Atlanta dedicated the celebration to Braves great Hank Aaron, the former home run king who died in January, the parade began at the perfect spot. This monument, where the home run that put Aaron past Babe Ruth on the all-time list, stands on the Georgia State campus on the former site of Atlanta-Fulton County Stadium.

It's only fitting that we start the parade here.#For44 💙 pic.twitter.com/KjHdhNavQJ — Atlanta Braves (@Braves) November 5, 2021

Here are some other great moments from the championship parade:

Joc Pederson's whole vibe

Pederson, who won a title in 2020 with the Los Angeles Dodgers, did not get to experience a parade in L.A. because of COVID-19 protocols. He made the most of Friday's party.

His pearl necklace became a signature accessory of the 2021 postseason. Pederson threw necklaces into the crowd.

Joc Pederson, Arm Action (Pearls toss). 🦪📿 pic.twitter.com/5UdhPXAVRU — Rob Friedman (@PitchingNinja) November 5, 2021

Live with Blooper

Atlanta's mascot rode the route in a fire truck -- and his social media game was on point.

ARE YOU NOT ENTERTAINED https://t.co/7cijkYTsDl — World Series Champion Blooper (@BlooperBraves) November 5, 2021

goes without saying pic.twitter.com/GJIJR0q2TQ — World Series Champion Blooper (@BlooperBraves) November 5, 2021

yo if you think I'm wild check Phil the Bucket absolutely out of pocket rn pic.twitter.com/gUnPTqBM2X — World Series Champion Blooper (@BlooperBraves) November 5, 2021

Going fast

The Braves motorcade was flying through downtown Atlanta, then it got on the highway. Atlanta must have been inspired by Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers' recklessness with the Super Bowl trophy because the World Series trophy is just out there.

Want to watch @Mike_Soroka28 hold the #WorldSeries trophy while driving 55mph on the top of a double decker bus on 75?



Of COURSE you do: pic.twitter.com/pEZVK1qsGW — Atlanta Braves (@Braves) November 5, 2021

Freddie Freeman's moment

The 2020 National League MVP is one of the longest-tenured members of the team, having been with the Braves since 2010. Upon arriving at Truist Park, he was met with a hero's welcome and had a great moment with Billye Aaron, Hank Aaron's widow.

Freeman is set to become a free agent.

"I think everyone in this room knows I want to stay here," Freeman said in a news conference during the World Series.

His future was a topic of speeches from Dansby Swanson and Travis d'Arnaud.

After starting at one monument to Aaron, the Braves closed the celebration honoring the Braves great.