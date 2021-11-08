Houston Astros third baseman Alex Bregman underwent successful surgery on his right wrist Monday and should be ready for spring training, the team announced in a news release.

Bregman shared a photo of his post-surgery recovery in Houston on Monday morning in an Instagram story, giving a thumbs-up sign from his hospital bed with the caption: "All went good."

Bregman, 27, was hampered by the injury throughout the later stages of the season. He had just seven extra-base hits in September then struggled in the final two rounds of the postseason. He hit .217 in the ALCS followed by .095 in the World Series, which Houston lost to the Atlanta Braves.

"I felt good enough to play and didn't get the job done," Bregman said after Game 6 of the World Series. "We'll get everything fixed and come into camp ready to go."

Bregman was dropped in the batting order, from third to seventh, during the World Series and came through with a big hit in Game 5. But he never looked comfortable at the plate and never got on a hot streak.

"It felt kind of like it wasn't there for a lot of it," Bregman said at the time. "Obviously [I] take responsibility for that. You obviously take pride in being healthy and being there for a full season, and I wasn't able to do that for the last two years."

Bregman missed two months with a strained left quad injury early in 2021. According to the release, he can return to normal baseball activities beginning in January.