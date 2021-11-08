The Los Angeles Dodgers have agreed on a one-year, $8.5 million contract with free-agent left-hander Andrew Heaney, a source told ESPN's Jeff Passan, confirming a report by The Athletic.

The Dodgers are placing a bet that the 30-year-old Heaney, who was 8-9 with a 5.83 ERA in 23 combined starts for the Angels and Yankees this year, can take a leap and jump the market after his rough 2021.

The Angels traded Heaney to New York on July 30 for two minor leaguers, and he was 2-2 with a 7.32 ERA in 12 games, including five starts, after the swap.

Heaney's peripheral numbers were better than his ERA, with 150 strikeouts and 41 walks over 129⅔ innings, sparking speculation he could improve in 2022.

Heaney is familiar with Southern California after pitching for the Angels from 2015-21. He was briefly a Dodger before that; Los Angeles acquired him from Miami on Dec. 11, 2014, along with Kiké Hernández and Austin Barnes, then shipped him that same day to Anaheim for Howie Kendrick.

Heaney refused an outright minor league assignment from the Yankees on Oct. 7 and became a free agent. He made $6.75 million last season.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.