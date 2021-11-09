Outfielder Michael Conforto will opt to enter free agency after declining a qualifying offer from the New York Mets, sources familiar with the situation told ESPN's Jeff Passan on Monday.

The qualifying offer from the Mets was for $18.4 million next season. By having the offer declined, the Mets are entitled to receive draft-pick compensation should Conforto sign with another team.

Conforto, 28, is coming off an uneven season that saw him slash .232/.384/.729 with 14 home runs and 55 RBIs. That came after the best year of his career in the pandemic-shortened 2020 season, when hit .322 with a .927 OPS.

The Mets have also extended a qualifying offer to pitcher Noah Syndergaard. Players have until Nov. 17 to accept or decline qualifying offers.