CARLSBAD, Calif. -- Giants president of baseball operations Farhan Zaidi was announced as Major League Baseball's Executive of the Year on Monday after San Francisco topped all teams with 107 wins during the regular season.

Zaidi, 44, finished his third season with the Giants, who set a franchise record for victories, then lost to the Los Angeles Dodgers 3-2 in a National League Division Series.

Zaidi, an MIT graduate with a Ph.D. in economics from Cal, worked for the Oakland Athletics from 2011 to '14, was Dodgers general manager from 2014 to '18, then was hired by the Giants.

In voting conducted by major league clubs before the postseason, Tampa Bay Rays president of baseball operations Erik Neander was second and Milwaukee Brewers president of baseball operations David Stearns was third.

The Oakland Athletics' Billy Beane won the initial award in 2018, followed by Neander in 2019 and Dodgers president of baseball operations Andrew Friedman last year.

The award was announced on the opening night of the annual general managers meetings, which resumed after a one-year absence caused by the COVID-19 pandemic.