Julio Lugo, who played for seven teams in a 12-year major league career and was the shortstop for Boston's 2007 World Series championship team, has died, the Red Sox said. He was 45.

The cause of death was presumed to be a heart attack, Lugo's family told ESPN's Enrique Rojas.

Former Red Sox shortstop Julio Lugo watches the ball after hitting a home run during an alumni game at Fenway Park in 2018. Brian Fluharty-USA TODAY Sports

Lugo batted .269 with 80 homers and 475 RBIs from 2000 to 2011 with the Astros, Devil Rays, Dodgers, Red Sox, Cardinals, Orioles and Braves. He batted .385 in the 2007 World Series sweep of the Colorado Rockies.

Information from The Associated Press was used in this story.