Jose Berrios has reached agreement on a seven-year, $131 million extension with the Toronto Blue Jays, a source told ESPN, confirming multiple reports.

The deal is pending a physical.

Toronto acquired the 27-year-old right-hander at the trade deadline from the Minnesota Twins, and he went 5-4 with a 3.58 ERA in 12 starts for the Blue Jays down the stretch.

Most Regular-Season Starts, Since 2018 Jose Berrios has been tremendously durable over the last few seasons. In fact, only Aaron Nola (111) has made more regular-season starts than Berrios since the start of 2018. Pitcher Starts Aaron Nola 111 Jose Berrios 108 Luis Castillo 108 Patrick Corbin 108 -- ESPN Stats & Information

Berrios went 12-9 overall in 2020 as set career bests with a 3.52 ERA and 204 strikeouts. He is 60-47 with a 4.04 ERA in his six-year career.

Berrios, a two-time All-Star, was scheduled to become a free agent after the 2022 season.

Meanwhile, the Jays' staff ace, Robbie Ray, is currently a free agent. The American League Cy Young finalist went 13-7 with a 2.84 ERA and led the major leagues with 248 strikeouts.

Left-hander Steven Matz, who went 14-7 with a 3.82 ERA last season, also is a free agent.

The Blue Jays, who finished third in the AL East last season with a 91-71 record, also have veteran left-hander Hyun Jin Ryu and promising 2021 rookie Alek Manoah in their rotation.

ESPN's Jeff Passan contributed to this report.