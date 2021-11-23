MLB free-agency tracker: Latest moves, grades and analysis

Take a look at baseball's biggest free agents this offseason, including Carlos Correa, Corey Seager, Kris Bryant and Max Scherzer. (0:57)

The 2021-22 MLB free-agency hot stove is cooking, with teams already making some major moves in an effort to win a title next season.

Below is a running list of notable transactions, along with analysis and grades for the most important ones. Remember: Trades and signings can happen at practically any hour of the day, so make sure to check back regularly.

Nov. 23

Rays go all-in on SS Wander Franco

Sources confirm to ESPN that Wander Franco, 20, has agreed to a 12-year contract with the Tampa Bay Rays that guarantees him around $185 million. The deal is worth a maximum of $223 million. Story »

Nov. 22

Angels add LHP Aaron Loup

Aaron Loup and the Los Angeles Angels have agreed to a two-year, $17 million contract. Story »

Giants keep RHP Anthony DeSclafani

Anthony DeSclafani and the San Francisco Giants have agreed to a three-year, $36 million contract. Story »

Nov. 21

Brewers add C Pedro Severino

Pedro Severino and the Milwaukee Brewers have reportedly agreed to a one-year, $1.9 million contract. Story »

Nov. 17

Astros bring back RHP Justin Verlander

The Houston Astros and Justin Verlander have agreed to a one-year, $25 million contract with a player option for a second season. Story »

Grade: Astros bet on more greatness from Verlander. Bradford Doolittle (ESPN+)

Giants retain 1B Brandon Belt

Brandon Belt accepted a $18.4 million qualifying offer from the San Francisco Giants, the only one to accept among the 14 free agents who received the offers from their former clubs on Nov. 7. Story »

Nov. 16

Angels add RHP Noah Syndergaard

play 0:58 What Syndergaard's deal with Angels means for pitching landscape Joon Lee breaks down what Noah Syndergaard's contract with the Angels means for the free-agent pitching landscape.

Right-hander Noah Syndergaard and the Los Angeles Angels are in agreement on a one-year, $21 million deal, pending physical. Story »

Grade: Is Thor the hero the Angels need? Alden Gonzalez (ESPN+)

Blue Jays extend RHP Jose Berrios

Jose Berrios has reached agreement on a seven-year, $131 million extension with the Toronto Blue Jays. Story »

Nov. 15

Tigers add LHP Eduardo Rodriguez

play 0:42 What Eduardo Rodriguez in Detroit means for Tigers, Red Sox Joon Lee breaks down how Eduardo Rodriguez signing with Detroit affects the Tigers and Red Sox.

Former Boston Red Sox left-hander Eduardo Rodriguez and the Detroit Tigers are in agreement on a five-year deal worth $77 million. Story »

Analysis: Under-the-radar Eduardo Rodriguez brings competitive fire to the Tigers. Buster Olney (ESPN+)

Grade: Tigers add E-Rod, make offseason's first splash. Bradford Doolittle (ESPN+)

Braves add C Manny Pina

Manny Pina signed with the World Series-champion Braves on a two-year, $8 million deal after hitting 13 home runs in 75 games with the Brewers in 2020. Story »

Nov. 14

Marlins add RHP Louis Head

The Miami Marlins acquired right-hander Louis Head from the Tampa Bay Rays on Sunday for a player to be named later or cash. Story »

Nov. 13

Rays trade INF Mike Brosseau to Brewers

The Milwaukee Brewers acquired infielder Mike Brosseau from the Tampa Bay Rays for minor league pitcher Evan Reifert on Saturday in a trade between division winners. Story »

Rockies keep RHP Jhoulys Chacin

Jhoulys Chacín is staying with the Colorado Rockies, agreeing Saturday to a guaranteed $1.25 million, one-year contract that allows him to earn an additional $500,000 in performance bonuses. Story »

Nov. 10

Yankees keep LHP Joely Rodriguez

Left-hander Joely Rodriguez and the New York Yankees agreed to a $2 million, one-year contract, three days after New York declined a $3 million option in favor of a $500,000 buyout. Story »

Nov. 8

Dodgers add LHP Andrew Heaney

The Los Angeles Dodgers, who entered this offseason with several holes to fill on their pitching staff, signed Andrew Heaney to a one-year contract worth $8.5 million. Story »

Cardinals keep LHP T.J. McFarland

Left-handed reliever T.J. McFarland became the first of this year's major league free agents to reach an agreement, getting a one-year, $2.5 million contract to stay with the St. Louis Cardinals. Story »