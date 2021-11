The Colorado Rockies and catcher Elias Diaz agreed to a three-year extension on Thursday, the team announced.

Terms were not disclosed, but according to multiple reports, the deal is worth $14.5 million.

The contract covers one year of arbitration and two free-agent years.

Diaz, 31, set a career high this season with 18 home runs and led the National League by throwing out 42.1% of attempted base stealers.

He also had a .246 batting average and 44 RBIs in 106 games.