Catcher Pedro Severino and the Milwaukee Brewers are in agreement on a one-year, $1.9 million contract, sources familiar with the deal told ESPN's Jeff Passan on Sunday.

The deal is pending a physical.

Severino, 28, will join Omar Narvaez at catcher and has incentives in the deal that can earn him another $400,000.

Severino has spent the past three seasons with the Baltimore Orioles. He batted .248 with 11 home runs and 46 RBIs in 2021.