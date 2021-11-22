The Boston Red Sox have exercised Alex Cora's club option through the 2023 and 2024 seasons, the team announced Monday.

Cora, 46, is 284-202 in three seasons as Red Sox manager, having led the club to a winning record in all three seasons at the helm, including setting a franchise record with 108 wins and a World Series title in 2018.

"I am beyond grateful for this opportunity to manage the Red Sox," Cora said in a statement. "We experienced so many special moments as a team and as a city in 2021, but we still have unfinished business to take care of. I am excited about the current state of our organization and eager to continue my work with our front office, coaches, players, and everyone who makes this such a special place."

Cora, who finished fifth in AL Manager of the Year voting, led the Red Sox to a 92-70 record during the 2021 regular season, including a Major League-best 47 come-from-behind wins. The Red Sox advanced to the American League Championship Series after defeating the rival New York Yankees in the AL Wild Card Game and the Tampa Bay Rays in the AL Division Series. Boston fell in the ALCS to the Houston Astros in six games.

"Alex's leadership of our staff and our players was critical to all that we accomplished in 2021," Red Sox chief baseball officer Chaim Bloom said in a statement. "Along with the entire Red Sox front office, I am excited for many years of continued partnership as we work together to bring another World Series trophy to Fenway Park."