The Chicago White Sox signed right-handed reliever Kendall Graveman to a three-year, $24 million deal on Tuesday, a source confirmed to ESPN's Jesse Rogers on Tuesday.

Graveman, a seven-year veteran, joined the Astros in a July 27 intra-division trade with the Seattle Mariners. After going 4-0 with a 0.82 ERA and 10 saves in 30 appearances in Seattle, he helped bolster the Astros' bullpen down the stretch, going 1-1 with a 3.13 ERA in 23 appearances.

With the White Sox, he is likely to be among the primary setup men behind closer Liam Hendriks.

News of Graveman's deal was first reported by MLB Network.