New York Mets owner Steve Cohen called out Steven Matz's agent for "unprofessional behavior" in a tweet Wednesday morning, one day after the free-agent left-hander opted against rejoining his former team and signed with the St. Louis Cardinals.

"I'm not happy this morning," Cohen said in his post. "I've never seen such unprofessional behavior exhibited by a player's agent. I guess words and promises don't matter."

Cohen told the New York Post that Matz and his agent, Rob Martin, had reached out to the Mets about wanting to return and that they were his first choice.

Matz on Tuesday agreed to a four-year, $44 million deal with the Cardinals, sources told ESPN. He could earn up to $48 million in the deal and will receive a signing bonus, sources said.

The left-hander, who was traded from the Mets to the Toronto Blue Jays before the 2021 season, found his stride in the American League East last season, going 14-7 with a 3.82 ERA in 29 starts.

Blue Jays manager Charlie Montoyo tabbed Matz as one of the team's "unsung heroes" as Toronto threatened for a playoff berth well into the regular season's final week.

Matz, 30, a second-round pick of the Mets in 2009, pitched for six seasons in New York. He was 31-41 with a 4.35 ERA and 552 strikeouts in 579⅔ innings with the team.

"[Matz] was a good Met when he was here," Cohen told the New York Post. "I only wish him well. This was about the interaction with the agent."