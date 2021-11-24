Reliever Wade Davis, a three-time All-Star selection who has 141 saves in 12 major league seasons, is retiring, the Kansas City Royals announced Wednesday.

The 36-year-old Davis, who led the National League with 43 saves in 2018, clinched the World Series title for the Royals in 2015 with a game-ending strikeout against the New York Mets.

The Royals acquired Davis from Tampa Bay in December 2012, converted him to a full-time reliever in 2013 -- he had 47 saves over four seasons with Kansas City -- and then traded him to the Chicago Cubs after the 2016 season.

Competitor. Closer. Champion.



Congratulations on your retirement, Wader. pic.twitter.com/uIZ6uBTiGc — Kansas City Royals (@Royals) November 24, 2021

He spent one season in Chicago, completing a four-year, $12.6 million contract with three options that wound up totaling $35.1 million in salary. He then signed a three-year, $52 million contract with the Colorado Rockies.

Davis returned to the Royals in 2021, going 0-3 with two saves in 40 appearances.

In 557 career games, including 88 starts, Davis had a 3.94 ERA with 929 strikeouts.