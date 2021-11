Right-hander Michael Wacha and the Boston Red Sox are finalizing a one-year contract, sources familiar with the deal told ESPN's Jeff Passan on Friday.

Wacha, 30, was solid in a starting role for the Tampa Bay Rays last season and is expected to add depth to the Red Sox's rotation.

Boston lost lefty starter Eduardo Rodriguez this offseason after he agreed to a five-year deal with the Detroit Tigers.

Wacha went 3-5 with a 5.05 ERA across 124⅔ innings in 2021.

The deal is pending a physical.