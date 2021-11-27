The Seattle Mariners are acquiring second baseman/outfielder Adam Frazier in a trade with the San Diego Padres, sources familiar with the agreement tell ESPN. Going to San Diego will be hard-throwing left-handed reliever Raymond Kerr and outfielder Corey Rosier.

Frazier, who turns 30 in December, was an All-Star last year for Pittsburgh, which dealt him to the Padres. He's in line to play in a super-utility role, especially if Seattle signs a big-name free-agent infielder.

Frazier is under contract for $7.5 million this season and can enter free agency after the 2022 season. He finished fifth in the National League with 176 hits and a .305 batting average last season and added five home runs and 43 RBIs.

In six MLB seasons, Frazier has a career .281 average with 313 runs scored and 215 RBIs.

Kerr, 27, is a power lefty who can hit 100 mph. Rosier, 21, had an excellent debut in 2021.