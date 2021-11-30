Right-handed reliever Daniel Hudson and the Los Angeles Dodgers are nearing an agreement on a one-year deal, sources told ESPN's Jeff Passan.

When completed, it's expected to be for around $7 million.

Hudson, 34, was acquired by the San Diego Padres in a midseason trade with the Washington Nationals. He was 1-2 with a 5.21 ERA and 27 strikeouts in 23 appearances for the Padres.

Hudson does have a history of injuries, including two Tommy John surgeries between 2012 and 2013 while with the Arizona Diamondbacks. He spent time on the injured list last season with right elbow inflammation.

For his career, Hudson is 57-40 with 27 saves and a 3.86 ERA in 12 major league seasons for the Chicago White Sox, Diamondbacks, Pittsburgh Pirates, Toronto Blue Jays, Nationals and Padres. He's also a former member of the Dodgers, having pitched in 40 games for them in 2018.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.