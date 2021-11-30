The Chicago White Sox agreed to terms with free agent infielder/outfielder Leury Garcia on Tuesday, a baseball source familiar with the deal told ESPN.

Seeking a return to the postseason, the club brought back the popular, longest tenured player on the team. Garcia, 30, was used as a super utility player last season for the White Sox, appearing in 65 games in the outfield, 36 at second base, 19 at shortstop and 11 at third base.

He slashed .267/.335/.376 in 415 at-bats, and was a valuable player moving around the diamond as the White Sox were hit with a multitude of injuries throughout the summer.

The switch hitter is also one of the leaders on a young White Sox team who have made the playoffs the last two seasons. Garcia has been with the Sox since 2013.

Terms of the deal were not disclosed. The agreement was first reported by MLB Network.