The Miami Marlins acquired third baseman Joey Wendle as part of a deal with the Tampa Bay Rays on Tuesday, sources told ESPN.

In return, the Rays got back Kameron Misner, a 23-year-old outfield/third base prospect.

Wendle spent the past four seasons with Tampa Bay. He had a career-high 11 home runs to go with 54 RBIs and 73 runs scored in 136 games this past season for the AL East champion Rays.

Misner, the 35th overall selection in the 2019 draft, split time between Single-A and Double-A in 2021, hitting .253 with 12 home runs, 59 RBIs and 70 runs scored between the two.

Also Tuesday, the Marlins completed the signing of right-hander Sandy Alcantara to a five-year contract. The sides agreed Sunday to a deal worth $56 million. It includes an option for a sixth season, per the team.

ESPN's Buster Olney and Jeff Passan contributed to this report.