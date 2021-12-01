NEW YORK -- Infielder Gio Urshela agreed to a $6.55 million, one-year contract with the New York Yankees on Tuesday, while starting pitcher Domingo German agreed to $1.75 million and pitcher Lucas Luetge to $905,000.

New York also released infielder Chris Gittens, who plans to sign with a team in Japan.

The slick-fielding Urshela hit .267 with 14 homers and 49 RBIs. He mostly played third base but shifted to shortstop in the final weeks of the season because of Gleyber Torres' defensive troubles.

German was 4-5 with a 4.58 ERA in 18 starts and four relief appearances in his return from a suspension under Major League Baseball's domestic violence policy.

Luetge was 4-2 with a 2.74 ERA in 57 relief appearances, his first major league action since 2015 with Seattle.

New York offered 2022 contracts to the remaining unsigned players on its 40-man roster, including catcher Gary Sanchez.