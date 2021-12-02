MINNEAPOLIS -- The Minnesota Twins signed right-hander Dylan Bundy to a $5 million, one-year contract on Wednesday, taking their first step toward rebuilding a depleted rotation.

Bundy will make $4 million in 2022. His deal comes with a club option for 2023 or a $1 million buyout.

Bundy went 2-9 with a 6.06 ERA in 90⅔ innings last season for the Los Angeles Angels, starting 19 of his 23 appearances. He was 6-3 with a 3.29 ERA in 65⅔ innings in 2020, making 11 starts in the pandemic-abbreviated season that were strong enough to finish ninth in the American League Cy Young Award voting.

Bundy, 29, was the fourth overall pick in the 2011 draft by the Baltimore Orioles. He went 10-6 with a 4.02 ERA in his first full major league season (10-6) and has a career 4.72 ERA in 161 games (133 starts). Bundy was traded to the Angels in 2019.

Joe Ryan and Bailey Ober, both rookies in 2021, are the only starting pitchers who finished the year with the Twins still around. Minnesota traded Jose Berrios and J.A. Happ and released Matt Shoemaker at different points during a disappointing 2021. Kenta Maeda went down with an elbow injury, with Tommy John surgery putting his 2022 season in doubt, and Michael Pineda became a free agent.