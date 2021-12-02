Free-agent left-hander Rich Hill has agreed to a one-year deal to join the Boston Red Sox, a source told ESPN's Jeff Passan on Wednesday.

The agreement was first reported by The Boston Globe.

Hill, an 18-year veteran who will be 42 next season, was a combined 7-8 with a 3.86 ERA for the New York Mets and Tampa Bay Rays last season in 158 2/3 innings.

He was 6-4 with a 3.89 ERA in 19 starts for the contending Rays when they traded him to New York on July 23 for right-hander Tommy Hunter and minor league catcher Matt Dyer. .