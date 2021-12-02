The Red Sox and Brewers swung a significant trade Wednesday night, with Boston shipping outfielder Hunter Renfroe to Milwaukee for a package centered around Jackie Bradley Jr.

Bradley was a mainstay for Boston from 2013 to 2020, starring defensively in the outfield before the Gold Glover signed a two-year deal with the Brewers last offseason. He appeared in 134 games for Milwaukee, hitting just .163 with six home runs.

Renfroe was a major surprise for the Red Sox in 2021, posting career bests in batting average (.259), runs scored (89), doubles (33), extra-base hits (64) and RBIs (96), while slugging 31 home runs.

Infielder prospects Alex Binelas and David Hamilton are heading to Boston to complete the deal.