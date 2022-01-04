Veteran outfielder Cameron Maybin is retiring from MLB after 15 seasons, he announced on social media Monday.

Maybin, 34, has played for 11 different teams in his career. He won a World Series with the Houston Astros in 2017 after being acquired off waivers one month before the postseason.

In Game 2 of the 2017 World Series, Maybin singled and stole second as a pinch hitter in the 11th inning before scoring on a go-ahead home run from George Springer that helped seal the win.

"Although my journey as a professional baseball player ends here with the announcement of my retirement, my work in this game is just getting started," Maybin said in a statement. "I'm excited for what lies ahead, including my work with the Players Alliance in our effort to provide access and opportunity for the next generation of Black ballplayers."

Known for his speed, Maybin swiped 40 bags in 2011 and ends his career with 187 stolen bases. He also slashed .254/.323./.374 across 4,251 plate appearances with 72 home runs and 354 RBIs.