The New York Mets are on the verge of hiring Joey Cora as their new third-base coach, a source told ESPN Tuesday night, confirming a report by the New York Post.

Cora, the older brother of Boston Red Sox manager Alex Cora, spent five years as third-base coach for the Pittsburgh Pirates before being let go at the end of the 2021 season. In New York, he'll become the first coach hired under Buck Showalter, who took over as the team's manager less than three weeks ago.

The Mets retained Jeremy Hefner as their pitching coach but are still in the process of filling vacancies at bench coach, hitting coach and first-base coach, among others.

Cora, 56, was a major league middle infielder from 1987 to 1998, making an All-Star team late in his career, then transitioned into coaching shortly thereafter. Cora began as a manager in the Mets' minor league system and later spent eight years with the Chicago White Sox under Ozzie Guillen, winning a World Series as the team's third-base coach in 2005. Cora was also Guillen's bench coach with the Miami Marlins in 2012 and has often interviewed for managerial jobs throughout his post-playing career.

Cora will now replace Gary DiScarcina, who was let go amid the shake-up that followed the firing of former Mets manager Luis Rojas. Rojas is now the New York Yankees' third-base coach, while DiSarcina has the same position with the Washington Nationals.