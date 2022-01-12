        <
        >

          2022 Baseball Hall of Fame

          Nick Laham/Getty Images
          10:41 AM ET
          • ESPN.com

          The Baseball Hall of Fame Class of 2022 will be announced on Jan. 25, with a number of big names hoping for induction. Barry Bonds and Roger Clemens are both in their 10th and final years on the ballot, having both fallen a little more than 14 points short of the 75% threshold in 2021. David Ortiz and Alex Rodriguez are both in their first years on the ballot, but will either receive enough support to avoid a voter shutout like we had in 2021? We'll be tracking every aspect of the voting below, along with a look back at years past.

          Olney: What we've learned from early Hall of Fame returns -- and whether their release is good for baseball
          Schoenfield: The best player not in the Baseball Hall of Fame at every position
          Schoenfield: Does Barry Bonds get in? What about A-Rod? Breaking down the 2022 Baseball Hall of Fame ballot
          Tim Kurkjian is a Hall of Famer! Here's what makes him so great
          Doolittle: Minnie Minoso is finally in Cooperstown! And more on this weekend's Baseball Hall of Fame vote
          Doolittle: The 'What If?' Hall of Fame: How a simple twist of fate might have sent these five players to Cooperstown

          2021 Hall of Fame

          Winners and losers on day nobody got elected into Hall of Fame
          Schoenfield: Breaking down the 2021 ballot
          Schoenfield: Predicting which current stars will make Hall of Fame

          2020 Hall of Fame

          Complete coverage of 2020 Hall of Fame class
          Doolittle: Where Jeter really ranks among greatest shortstops
          Schoenfield: Winners and losers of 2020 Hall of Fame voting announcement
          2020 Baseball Hall of Fame: Whom did our voters pick?
          Schoenfield: Predicting Hall of Fame selections through the 2020s
          Doolittle: Ranking every baseball Hall of Famer
          Doolittle: Miller and Simmons finally get their due

          2019 Hall of Fame

          Complete coverage of 2019 Hall of Fame class
          What makes each member of 2019 HOF class a Hall of Famer
          A-Rod: Mo wasn't afraid to chew out 'somebody who needed it -- like me'
          Passan: Why Bonds and Clemens aren't getting into the Hall of Fame