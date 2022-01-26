        <
          Sports world reacts to Boston Red Sox legend David Ortiz making Baseball Hall of Fame

          Longtime Boston Red Sox designated hitter David Ortiz has been elected to the Baseball Hall of Fame for the Class of 2022.

          Ortiz, nicknamed "Big Papi," was the only eligible candidate to receive at least 75% of votes from the Baseball Writers' Association of America.

          Initially signed by the Seattle Mariners in 1992, Ortiz made his MLB debut for the Minnesota Twins in 1997. However, his legacy is tied to his time in Boston, where he spent 14 seasons.

          In 2004, he played a large role in Boston securing its first World Series title since 1918, a run that included coming back from a 3-0 deficit against divisional rival New York Yankees to win the American League Championship Series. His résumé with the Red Sox includes being a 10-time All Star and a three-time World Series champion, along with earning World Series MVP honors in 2013.

          Several figures in the sports world congratulated him for earning the call to Cooperstown in his first year of eligibility.

          This year's announcement also came with its share of controversy, as Barry Bonds and Roger Clemens were shut out from making the Hall of Fame. They were both in their 10th year of eligibility, which is the final year for Baseball Writers' Association of America balloting.

          That decision had people ranging from San Francisco Giants pitcher Alex Wood to Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes questioning the outcome.

          Clemens acknowledged the support he received following the announcement.