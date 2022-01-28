How to watch the 2022 Caribbean Series on ESPN Deportes

The latest edition of the Caribbean Series begins Friday with established big league stars such as Marcell Ozuna, Robinson Cano and Pablo Sandoval traveling to Santo Domingo to compete for the title. It's the first time since 2016 the tournament will be played in the Dominican Republic.

Dominican entries have won 21 Series titles, more than any other country, and took home the trophy last year with Águilas Cibaeñas' title. The Series' first phase is a round-robin format among the six teams, followed by the semifinal doubleheader on Feb. 2 and the championship game on Feb. 3.

How do I watch the games?

Watch: ESPN Deportes

ESPN Deportes will provide complete coverage and live play-by-play of each Series game.

2022 Caribbean Series schedule All games aired on ESPN Deportes: Date Game Time (ET) Friday, Jan. 28 Puerto Rico vs. Panamá 9 a.m. Friday, Jan. 28 Colombia vs. Venezuela 2 p.m. Friday, Jan. 28 Dominican Republic vs. Mexico 7 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 29 Panamá vs. Colombia 9 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 29 México vs. Venezuela 2 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 29 Puerto Rico vs. Dominican Republic 7 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 30 Colombia vs. México 9 a.m. Sunday, Jan. 30 Venezuela vs. Puerto Rico 2 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 30 Panamá vs. Domincan Republic 7 p.m. Monday, Jan. 31 Venezuela vs. Panamá 9:30 a.m. Monday, Jan. 31 México vs. Puerto Rico 2 p.m. Monday, Jan. 31 Colombia vs. Dominican Republic 7 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 1 Colombia vs. Puerto Rico 9:30 a.m. Tuesday, Feb. 1 Panamá vs. México 2 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 1 Venezuela vs. Dominican Republic 7 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 2 Semifinal 2 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 2 Semifinal 7 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 3 Final 6 p.m.

Winter champions

Colombia: Caimanes de Barranquilla

Mexico: Charros de Jalisco

Panama: Astronautas de Los Santos

Puerto Rico: Criollos de Caguas

Dominican Republic: Gigantes de Cibao

Venezuela: Navegantes del Magallanes

Titles by country

Dominican Republic: 20 (1971, 1973, 1977, 1980, 1985, 1988, 1990, 1991, 1994, 1997, 1998, 1999, 2001, 2003, 2004, 2007, 2008, 2010, 2011, 2020, 2021)

Puerto Rico: 16 (1951, 1953, 1954, 1955, 1972, 1974, 1975, 1978, 1983, 1987, 1992, 1993, 1995, 2000, 2017, 2018)

Mexico 9 (1976, 1986, 1996, 2002, 2005, 2011, 2013, 2014, 2016)

Cuba: 8 (1949, 1952, 1956, 1957, 1958, 1959, 1960, 2015)

Venezuela: 7 (1970, 1979, 1982, 1984, 1989, 2006, 2009)

Panama: 2 (1950, 2019)

Information from ESPN Stats and Information.