How to watch the 2022 Caribbean Series on ESPN Deportes

The latest edition of the Caribbean Series begins Friday with established big league stars such as Marcell Ozuna, Robinson Cano and Pablo Sandoval traveling to Santo Domingo to compete for the title. It's the first time since 2016 the tournament will be played in the Dominican Republic.
Dominican entries have won 21 Series titles, more than any other country, and took home the trophy last year with Águilas Cibaeñas' title. The Series' first phase is a round-robin format among the six teams, followed by the semifinal doubleheader on Feb. 2 and the championship game on Feb. 3.
How do I watch the games?
Watch: ESPN Deportes
ESPN Deportes will provide complete coverage and live play-by-play of each Series game.
Winter champions
Colombia: Caimanes de Barranquilla
Mexico: Charros de Jalisco
Panama: Astronautas de Los Santos
Puerto Rico: Criollos de Caguas
Dominican Republic: Gigantes de Cibao
Venezuela: Navegantes del Magallanes
Titles by country
Dominican Republic: 20 (1971, 1973, 1977, 1980, 1985, 1988, 1990, 1991, 1994, 1997, 1998, 1999, 2001, 2003, 2004, 2007, 2008, 2010, 2011, 2020, 2021)
Puerto Rico: 16 (1951, 1953, 1954, 1955, 1972, 1974, 1975, 1978, 1983, 1987, 1992, 1993, 1995, 2000, 2017, 2018)
Mexico 9 (1976, 1986, 1996, 2002, 2005, 2011, 2013, 2014, 2016)
Cuba: 8 (1949, 1952, 1956, 1957, 1958, 1959, 1960, 2015)
Venezuela: 7 (1970, 1979, 1982, 1984, 1989, 2006, 2009)
Panama: 2 (1950, 2019)
Information from ESPN Stats and Information.