        <
        >

          How to watch the 2022 Caribbean Series on ESPN Deportes

          Hector Vivas/Getty Images
          7:00 AM ET
          • ESPN

          The latest edition of the Caribbean Series begins Friday with established big league stars such as Marcell Ozuna, Robinson Cano and Pablo Sandoval traveling to Santo Domingo to compete for the title. It's the first time since 2016 the tournament will be played in the Dominican Republic.

          Dominican entries have won 21 Series titles, more than any other country, and took home the trophy last year with Águilas Cibaeñas' title. The Series' first phase is a round-robin format among the six teams, followed by the semifinal doubleheader on Feb. 2 and the championship game on Feb. 3.

          How do I watch the games?

          Watch: ESPN Deportes

          ESPN Deportes will provide complete coverage and live play-by-play of each Series game.

          Winter champions

          • Colombia: Caimanes de Barranquilla

          • Mexico: Charros de Jalisco

          • Panama: Astronautas de Los Santos

          • Puerto Rico: Criollos de Caguas

          • Dominican Republic: Gigantes de Cibao

          • Venezuela: Navegantes del Magallanes

          Titles by country

          Dominican Republic: 20 (1971, 1973, 1977, 1980, 1985, 1988, 1990, 1991, 1994, 1997, 1998, 1999, 2001, 2003, 2004, 2007, 2008, 2010, 2011, 2020, 2021)

          Puerto Rico: 16 (1951, 1953, 1954, 1955, 1972, 1974, 1975, 1978, 1983, 1987, 1992, 1993, 1995, 2000, 2017, 2018)

          Mexico 9 (1976, 1986, 1996, 2002, 2005, 2011, 2013, 2014, 2016)

          Cuba: 8 (1949, 1952, 1956, 1957, 1958, 1959, 1960, 2015)

          Venezuela: 7 (1970, 1979, 1982, 1984, 1989, 2006, 2009)

          Panama: 2 (1950, 2019)

          Information from ESPN Stats and Information.