In August, a T206 Honus Wagner baseball card set the stratospheric record for most expensive sports card of all time when it sold for $6.606 million with Robert Edward Auctions. The mythology of the T206 Wagner is the most storied in sports-card collecting -- which might explain one of the more eye-catching, head-scratching sales in recent memory.

This weekend, SCP Auctions announced that they'd finalized the sale of a T206 Honus Wagner card for $475,960, including a buyer's premium. Until now, there hadn't been a Wagner card sold for less than $1 million since before the COVID-19 pandemic.

The catch? This Wagner card was torn in half. Wagner's left jaw is missing, as is most of his torso.

Courtesy of SCP Auctions

Receiving only a "genuine" categorization from PSA (which isn't uncommon for cards with major physical flaws), the card-grading giant stipulates that the Wagner is "real but nothing more." Still, it's worth almost half a million dollars.

It might've not been the most shocking deal of the weekend: Collectible marketplace Goldin confirmed the sale of a 2020 Bowman Chrome Prospects Autographs Superfractor Jasson Dominguez card (numbered 1/1) for $474,000.

The New York Yankees prospect turns 19 on Monday and has amassed a .252 career batting average in 206 at-bats between Rookie and Class A ball.