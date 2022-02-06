        <
          Half of a T206 Honus Wagner card sells at auction for $475,960

          3:53 PM ET
          • Dan HajduckyESPN
              Hajducky is a reporter/researcher for ESPN. He has an MFA in creative writing from Fairfield University and played on the men's soccer teams at Fordham and Southern Connecticut State universities.
          In August, a T206 Honus Wagner baseball card set the stratospheric record for most expensive sports card of all time when it sold for $6.606 million with Robert Edward Auctions. The mythology of the T206 Wagner is the most storied in sports-card collecting -- which might explain one of the more eye-catching, head-scratching sales in recent memory.

          This weekend, SCP Auctions announced that they'd finalized the sale of a T206 Honus Wagner card for $475,960, including a buyer's premium. Until now, there hadn't been a Wagner card sold for less than $1 million since before the COVID-19 pandemic.

          The catch? This Wagner card was torn in half. Wagner's left jaw is missing, as is most of his torso.

          Receiving only a "genuine" categorization from PSA (which isn't uncommon for cards with major physical flaws), the card-grading giant stipulates that the Wagner is "real but nothing more." Still, it's worth almost half a million dollars.

          It might've not been the most shocking deal of the weekend: Collectible marketplace Goldin confirmed the sale of a 2020 Bowman Chrome Prospects Autographs Superfractor Jasson Dominguez card (numbered 1/1) for $474,000.

          The New York Yankees prospect turns 19 on Monday and has amassed a .252 career batting average in 206 at-bats between Rookie and Class A ball.