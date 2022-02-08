Major League Baseball and MOJO, a coaching app designed for coaches and parents of youth baseball and softball players, announced a partnership Tuesday.

The deal will add a technology partner to MLB's Play Ball initiative, which is designed to increase participation in baseball and softball. The MOJO app allows coaches to play practices online - complete with video content -- as well as other activities that match the skill level of the players. There is also a premium function.

MLB's Baseball and Softball Development group consulted in producing the videos, which were produced at the Jackie Robinson Training Complex in Vero Beach, Florida.

In addition, MOJO and Major League Baseball are making 50,000 premium subscriptions available for coaches, mentors and staff of Boys and Girls Clubs of American organizations. MOJO will also create content around MLB's youth skills competitions, including Jr. Home Run Derby and Pitch, Hit and Run.

"Through the tremendous ingenuity of MOJO's platform, we are giving these coaches of community-based programs, as well as parents at home, the tools to connect with the game in fun, engaging ways that will make everyone involved better ballplayers and instructors," said Tony Reagins, MLB's Chief Baseball Development Officer.

Said Ben Sherwood, the CEO of MOJO: "We are especially excited to work with MLB to level the playing field in baseball and softball and put MOJO in the hands of Boys & Girls Club coaches everywhere."