NEW YORK -- The New York Mets are bringing back Old-Timers' Day this year for the first time since 1994 -- if there is a season.

The team said Tuesday it will host an old-timers' game before the Mets play Colorado at 7:10 p.m. ET on Aug. 27.

New York eliminated Old-Timers' Day when the team was co-owned by Fred Wilpon and Nelson Doubleday and did not attempt to restore it under the ownership of the Wilpon and Katz families, which began in 2002.

Steven Cohen bought the team ahead of the 2021 season.

"Bringing back Old Timers' Day was one of the most passionate requests I heard from our fans," Cohen said in a statement "As we celebrate our 60th anniversary season, having these legendary players return to the ballpark to hear cheers from Mets fans once again is the perfect way to honor our past."

The Mets said Frank Thomas, Ron Swoboda, Jon Matlack, Felix Millán, Mookie Wilson, Howard Johnson, Bobby Ojeda, Robin Ventura, Turk Wendell, Endy Chávez, Cliff Floyd and Daniel Murphy are among more than 40 players scheduled to attend.

The 2022 season is being threatened by a lockout, with players and owners far apart in negotiations for a labor contract to replace the deal that expired Dec. 1.