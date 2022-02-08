DENVER -- Colorado Rockies manager Bud Black, two wins shy of becoming the 66th manager in major league history to win 1,000 games, agreed Tuesday to a one-year contract extension through the 2023 season.

Black has a 349-359 record over five seasons in Denver, including 91-72 in 2018.

His 349 victories are third most in team history, trailing Clint Hurdle's 534 and Don Baylor's 440.

Black, 64, who pitched in the major leagues from 1981 to '94, is 998-1,072 as a manager. He managed the San Diego Padres from 2007 to '15.