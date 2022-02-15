Tyler Zombro, the Tampa Bay Rays minor leaguer who was struck in the head by a comebacker to the mound last June, told the Tampa Bay Times in a story published Tuesday that he plans to resume his pitching career.

Zombro told the Times that he had a follow-up CT scan on his head in December, and it showed that the fractures he suffered had healed. As a result, he plans to report to minor league spring training and believes he'll be on the mound when the minor league season begins.

"They said, "You're good to go,' " Zombro told the Times. "So I've booked my housing for spring (training), and I'll be there."

Whether Zombro would ever pitch again was a huge question mark last summer.

Pitching for Tampa Bay's Triple-A affiliate in Durham, the right-handed reliever was struck by a 104 mph line drive up the middle. The ball hit him on the right side of the head, just above the ear, and he was unconscious before he hit the ground.

Zombro was rushed to Duke University Hospital, where doctors installed 16 plates and 32 screws into his head. He remained hospitalized for about a week before being discharged.

Now, eight months later, he told the Times he's nearly fully recovered.

"Within the next month to two months, I certainly will be 100%," he told the Times.

Zombro pitched collegiately ay George Mason before signing with the Rays as an undrafted free agent in 2017. He has a 3.18 ERA this season and a 2.79 career ERA in the minors.