A bargaining session between Major League Baseball and the players' union lasted just 15 minutes Thursday and produced little progress toward a new collective bargaining agreement, sources familiar with the situation told ESPN.

The union offered tweaks to its arbitration demands while asking MLB for more money in a pre-arbitration bonus pool, according to sources.

The sides met on the 78th day of the lockout and one day after spring training workouts were scheduled to commence.

In its new proposal, the union asked for 80% of players with two years of service time to enter the arbitration system, down from a previous request of 100%. Currently, 22% of second-year players -- known as Super 2s -- enter arbitration.

Under the new offer, 20% of second-year players would remain in pre-arbitration, but the union also increased its request to $115 million in the pre-arbitration bonus pool for the top 150 players. MLB is offering $15 million to the top 30 players, according to WAR.

The union previously had asked for $100 million in the pool but also wanted all players with two years of service time to reach arbitration.

Arbitration is just one major issue that needs resolving before a deal can be reached. Players also aren't happy with MLB's offers regarding the competitive balance tax, as the sides remain far apart on thresholds and penalties.

The issue of minimum player salaries is a major roadblock to an agreement as well.

The owners locked out the players on Dec. 2 after the last collective bargaining agreement expired. With spring games scheduled to begin Feb. 26, there is fleeting hope that any games will be played in Arizona or Florida this month. Spring camps need to open in early March for the regular season to start on time.