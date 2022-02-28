MIAMI -- Derek Jeter announced a surprise departure from the Miami Marlins on Monday after 4½ mostly unsuccessful years that didn't come close to matching his success as a player for the New York Yankees.

Jeter, 47, became CEO of the Marlins in September 2017 when Bruce Sherman bought the team from Jeffrey Loria. Jeter also relinquished his 4% stake in the franchise Monday.

A five-time World Series champion during a playing career spent entirely with the Yankees from 1995-2014, Jeter earned election to baseball's Hall of Fame in 2020.

Miami went 218-327 during his four seasons at the helm, finishing with a winning record only once at 31-29 in the pandemic-shortened 2020 season. In the full seasons under Jeter, the Marlins went 63-98, 57-105 and 67-95.

While the Yankees are among baseball's highest spenders, Miami was 27th among the 30 teams in payroll last year at $61 million.

"I will no longer serve as CEO nor as a shareholder in the club," Jeter said in a statement released through PR Newswire rather than the Marlins. "We had a vision five years ago to turn the Marlins franchise around, and as CEO, I have been proud to put my name and reputation on the line to make our plan a reality. Through hard work, trust and accountability, we transformed every aspect of the franchise, reshaping the workforce, and developing a long-term strategic plan for success.

"That said, the vision for the future of the franchise is different than the one I signed up to lead."

In a separate statement, Sherman thanked Jeter for his contributions to the team and looked ahead to what's next for the Marlins.

"We have a deep bench of talent that will oversee both business and baseball decisions while we work to identify a new CEO to lead our franchise," Sherman said in the statement. "The ownership group is committed to keep investing in the future of the franchise - and we are determined to build a team that will return to the postseason and excite Marlins fans and the local community."

MLB commissioner Rob Manfred also issued a statement on Jeter's departure.

"On behalf of Major League Baseball, I thank Derek for his service to the Marlins, the communities of Miami and the game," Manfred said in his statement. "Derek is a winner on and off the field. In addition to his valuable contributions as a front office executive, Derek was a highly respected voice on our Diversity and Competition Committees. He helped build a talented front office with the Marlins, including moving the game forward by hiring women in top roles in the Club's baseball operations and executive leadership, and a foundation that has positioned the Marlins for long-term success. Derek is a pillar of our game and we look forward to his future contributions to Baseball."

Information from The Associated Press was used in this report.