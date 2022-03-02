Rob Manfred explains the cancellation of games resulting in a delayed start to the 2022 MLB season. (0:51)

Manfred announces cancellation of first two series of the 2022 MLB season (0:51)

Gone is Opening Day -- and there could be more Major League Baseball regular-season games lost for the first time in almost three decades after the players rejected the owners' "best and final offer."

The league and the MLBPA failed to come to an agreement on a new collective bargaining agreement by Tuesday's deadline. In a news conference afterward, commissioner Robert Manfred canceled the first two series of the regular season. Opening Day was scheduled for March 31.

This is the ninth work stoppage in MLB history, the first since the 1994-95 strike. According to ESPN Stats and Information, it's the fifth that resulted in canceled games. Currently, 91 matchups are canceled for the upcoming season. The Oakland Athletics, Los Angeles Dodgers, San Francisco Giants, Miami Marlins, Texas Rangers, Detroit Tigers and New York Yankees share the most for a team with seven apiece. The overall schedule will drop from 162 games to a likely 156 games -- or fewer.

The news of the failure to reach a new CBA caused a flurry of reactions across social media:

Manfred gotta go. — Marcus Stroman (@STR0) March 1, 2022

To the fans we will miss you most. To the younger generation of baseball players, this is for you. — Anthony Rizzo (@ARizzo44) March 1, 2022

Caleb and I will be ready whenever the call comes. Hope this brings a smile to some who might be disappointed right now. Baseball is still awesome. Was watching little league yesterday. Awesome! Been practicing with high school kids. Awesome! Baseball isn't the problem. pic.twitter.com/uzJNUacEaV — Adam Wainwright (@UncleCharlie50) March 1, 2022

Considering becoming a barista https://t.co/YgOKuZben4 — Ian Happ (@ihapp_1) March 1, 2022

Statement from the Major League Baseball Players Association: pic.twitter.com/rmpciPsQm4 — MLBPA Communications (@MLBPA_News) March 1, 2022