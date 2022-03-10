It looks like we'll have to keep waiting to see Major League Baseball back in action this year.

MLB has cancelled the second week of its 2022 regular season after failing to come to an agreement with the Major League Baseball Players' Association. This time around, a disagreement over the proposal of an international draft was the big reason for the talks breaking up. MLB had given the MLBPA three options to consider regarding the draft and said it would not negotiate on other issues unless the union chose one.

Right now, opening day has been pushed to at least April 14 -- which, according to ESPN Stats and Information, would be the latest the season has started since 1995. 184 total games have been canceled so far, with the New York Yankees leading the pack at 14. The Yankees also lost their first series of the season against the rival Boston Red Sox, previously scheduled for April 7-10.

Read More: What we know about the MLB lockout

The news of the latest delay provoked a number of reactions across the baseball world:

Statement from the Major League Baseball Players Association: pic.twitter.com/XLnAvwkFpm — MLBPA Communications (@MLBPA_News) March 10, 2022

What a f@$&ing joke @mlb — Noah Syndergaard (@Noahsyndergaard) March 10, 2022

I was in FL. We never offered the Int'l Draft. We did discuss it, but MLB told us they were NOT going to offer anything for it. At that point, we informed all players & agreed to no draft.



This is MLB muddying the waters & deflecting blame. Fans, pls hang in there with us. — Max Scherzer (@Max_Scherzer) March 10, 2022

To all of The fans out there...I can't wait to get back out there for y'all. Hopefully soon! Anyways, I heard this song today and it reminded me of our situation. So... this is to you ⁦@MLB⁩ pic.twitter.com/PcjVqAzNQ8 — Adam Wainwright (@UncleCharlie50) March 10, 2022

Deadlines and ultimatums haven't worked well so far no matter what "side" of the table you're on or support. I just don't understand why we need to keep canceling games and giving deadlines. Let's just meet every day until we can do the one thing we all want. To play baseball. — Alex Wood (@Awood45) March 10, 2022

im only allowed to say so much — Jack Flaherty (@Jack9Flaherty) March 10, 2022

🙃 — Taijuan Walker (@tai_walker) March 9, 2022