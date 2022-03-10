        <
          Max Scherzer, Adam Wainwright and more react to MLB's latest delay

          Wilfredo Lee/AP Photo
          9:17 PM ET
          • ESPN

          It looks like we'll have to keep waiting to see Major League Baseball back in action this year.

          MLB has cancelled the second week of its 2022 regular season after failing to come to an agreement with the Major League Baseball Players' Association. This time around, a disagreement over the proposal of an international draft was the big reason for the talks breaking up. MLB had given the MLBPA three options to consider regarding the draft and said it would not negotiate on other issues unless the union chose one.

          Right now, opening day has been pushed to at least April 14 -- which, according to ESPN Stats and Information, would be the latest the season has started since 1995. 184 total games have been canceled so far, with the New York Yankees leading the pack at 14. The Yankees also lost their first series of the season against the rival Boston Red Sox, previously scheduled for April 7-10.

          The news of the latest delay provoked a number of reactions across the baseball world: