Now that the MLB lockout is coming to an end, check out the best available free agents remaining for 2022. (1:11)

Baseball is back. Major League Baseball's 99-day lockout is over. MLB and the players' association reached a tentative agreement on a new collective bargaining agreement Thursday, sources told ESPN's Jeff Passan.

Better yet, we'll get a full 162-game season.

It was the second-longest work stoppage in baseball history, but the sport will get back up and running in a hurry. Spring training camps will open Sunday and all the business of the sport -- free agent signings and trades -- can start happening once the CBA is ratified Thursday night.

Spring training games will start March 17 and Opening Day is now April 7. At the end of the season, two extra teams will reach the postseason.

With news of the deal, some players took to social media to celebrate baseball's return.

Extremely proud to be a small part of the @MLBPA !!! LETS PLAY BASEBALL BABY!!!!! Go @tigers !!! — Tucker Barnhart (@Tucker_Barnhart) March 10, 2022

Baseball is back 🙏🏼 pic.twitter.com/6cWdkRLMgQ — Jonathan India (@JonathanIndia) March 10, 2022

See you soon Rangers fans🙌🏽 — Dane Dunning (@Ddunning33) March 10, 2022

Other players got down to business, wondering about new homes or recruiting free agents.

Welp, where am I signing? 😂😅 — Andrew McCutchen (@TheCUTCH22) March 10, 2022

Come through and let's have Wrigley jumping my dawg! @TeamCJCorrea @Cubs — Marcus Stroman (@STR0) March 10, 2022

Teams celebrated as well.