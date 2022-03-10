Baseball is back. Major League Baseball's 99-day lockout is over. MLB and the players' association reached a tentative agreement on a new collective bargaining agreement Thursday, sources told ESPN's Jeff Passan.
Better yet, we'll get a full 162-game season.
It was the second-longest work stoppage in baseball history, but the sport will get back up and running in a hurry. Spring training camps will open Sunday and all the business of the sport -- free agent signings and trades -- can start happening once the CBA is ratified Thursday night.
Everything you need to know as the lockout ends
Spring training games will start March 17 and Opening Day is now April 7. At the end of the season, two extra teams will reach the postseason.
With news of the deal, some players took to social media to celebrate baseball's return.
Extremely proud to be a small part of the @MLBPA !!! LETS PLAY BASEBALL BABY!!!!! Go @tigers !!!— Tucker Barnhart (@Tucker_Barnhart) March 10, 2022
Let's play ball. Finally pic.twitter.com/1bWE63Lo4U— CountOnAG (@Amir_Garrett) March 10, 2022
Baseball is back 🙏🏼 pic.twitter.com/6cWdkRLMgQ— Jonathan India (@JonathanIndia) March 10, 2022
See you soon Rangers fans🙌🏽— Dane Dunning (@Ddunning33) March 10, 2022
Mood: extremely delightful😇 pic.twitter.com/JUySFVcOVa— Jazz Chisholm Jr (@j_chisholm3) March 10, 2022
Mood pic.twitter.com/zniq1FEeRo— Triston 🌎 McKenzie (@T_eazy24) March 10, 2022
Baseball is back! pic.twitter.com/GD38kEXdei— Kevin Pillar (@KPILLAR4) March 10, 2022
Other players got down to business, wondering about new homes or recruiting free agents.
Welp, where am I signing? 😂😅— Andrew McCutchen (@TheCUTCH22) March 10, 2022
Come through and let's have Wrigley jumping my dawg! @TeamCJCorrea @Cubs— Marcus Stroman (@STR0) March 10, 2022
Teams celebrated as well.
Now playing:— Detroit Tigers (@tigers) March 10, 2022
Without Me
Eminem
0:22 ━❍────── 4:50
↻ ⊲ Ⅱ ⊳ ↺
volume: ▁▂▃▄▅▆▇ 100%
Baseball. pic.twitter.com/nV5W6bsEfU— Chicago Cubs (@Cubs) March 10, 2022
