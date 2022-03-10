        <
          Major League Baseball is finally back -- here's how players and teams reacted to lockout ending on social media

          4:03 PM ET
          • ESPN

          Baseball is back. Major League Baseball's 99-day lockout is over. MLB and the players' association reached a tentative agreement on a new collective bargaining agreement Thursday, sources told ESPN's Jeff Passan.

          Better yet, we'll get a full 162-game season.

          It was the second-longest work stoppage in baseball history, but the sport will get back up and running in a hurry. Spring training camps will open Sunday and all the business of the sport -- free agent signings and trades -- can start happening once the CBA is ratified Thursday night.

          Everything you need to know as the lockout ends

          Spring training games will start March 17 and Opening Day is now April 7. At the end of the season, two extra teams will reach the postseason.

          With news of the deal, some players took to social media to celebrate baseball's return.

          Other players got down to business, wondering about new homes or recruiting free agents.

          Teams celebrated as well.