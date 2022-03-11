Former major league pitcher Odalis Perez died after an accident at his home in the Dominican Republic on Thursday night, his attorney told ESPN's Enrique Rojas.

According to Walin Batista, Perez, a left-hander who spent 10 seasons in the majors, appeared to fall from a ladder while he was alone at his house.

"Around 7 p.m., his brother Cristian Perez arrived at the house and found Odalis lying in the patio," Batista said. "We don't know yet the cause of his death, but everything seems to indicate Odalis slipped down a ladder. This is a tragedy."

The Los Angeles Dodgers mourn the passing of former pitcher and 2002 All-Star Odalis Pérez. Our thoughts are with his family and friends. pic.twitter.com/abX1cgUNNP — Los Angeles Dodgers (@Dodgers) March 11, 2022

Perez, 44, made his major league debut in 1998 with the Atlanta Braves. He was traded three years later to the Los Angeles Dodgers, with whom he spent five seasons and earned his only selection to the All-Star Game.

Perez, who also played for the Kansas City Royals and the Washington Nationals, had a 73-82 career record with a 4.46 ERA in 1,335 innings.