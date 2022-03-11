        <
          Former major league pitcher Odalis Perez dies after accident at his Dominican Republic home

          10:40 PM ET
          • ESPN News Services

          Former major league pitcher Odalis Perez died after an accident at his home in the Dominican Republic on Thursday night, his attorney told ESPN's Enrique Rojas.

          According to Walin Batista, Perez, a left-hander who spent 10 seasons in the majors, appeared to fall from a ladder while he was alone at his house.

          "Around 7 p.m., his brother Cristian Perez arrived at the house and found Odalis lying in the patio," Batista said. "We don't know yet the cause of his death, but everything seems to indicate Odalis slipped down a ladder. This is a tragedy."

          Perez, 44, made his major league debut in 1998 with the Atlanta Braves. He was traded three years later to the Los Angeles Dodgers, with whom he spent five seasons and earned his only selection to the All-Star Game.

          Perez, who also played for the Kansas City Royals and the Washington Nationals, had a 73-82 career record with a 4.46 ERA in 1,335 innings.