The Washington Nationals are signing right-handed reliever Steve Cishek to a one-year contract, a source confirmed to ESPN.

Cishek, a side-arm-throwing, sinkerballing reliever, spent the 2021 season with the Los Angeles Angels, making 74 appearances with a 3.42 ERA and a record of 0-2.

The 35-year-old is 32-39 with 132 saves and a 2.85 ERA in 12 major league seasons. He has also played for the Marlins (2010-15), Cardinals (2015), Mariners (2016-17), Rays (2017), Cubs (2018-19) and White Sox (2020).

The Athletic first reported on Cishek's signing.

Information from The Associated Press was used in this report.