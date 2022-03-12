Check out the best moments from Isiah Kiner-Falefa as a member of the Texas Rangers. (1:53)

Isiah Kiner-Falefa's best homers from last season (1:53)

The Minnesota Twins have acquired shortstop Isiah Kiner-Falefa from the Texas Rangers for catcher Mitch Garver and right-hander Ronny Henriquez.

Kiner-Falefa, 26, hit .271 with eight home runs and 53 RBIs last season. He also posted a career-high 20 stolen bases.

Kiner-Falefa has spent all four of his MLB seasons with the Rangers, batting .265 with 16 homers, 118 RBIs and 38 stolen bases.

The Rangers bolstered their middle infield during the offseason, signing shortstop Corey Seager ($325 million guaranteed) and second baseman Marcus Semien ($175 million) to long-term deals.

Garver, 31, hit .256 with 13 home runs and 34 RBIs last season.